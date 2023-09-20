Tobacco Cessation Classes

Thinking of Quitting Tobacco? We Can Help!

Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States.

The Tobacco Cessation Clinic is an informal class hosted by Health Psychology, Respiratory Therapy and Pharmacy. Our health professionals meet you where you are in your quitting process, and help you move onto the next steps. We'll discuss with you the benefits of quitting tobacco, why quitting tobacco can be a difficult behavior to change, medication options, and tips to remain smoke-free. Same-day nicotine replacements may be available.

The class is held every Monday promptly at 2:00 p.m. at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VAMC, room 267b, near the Dental Clinic. All discussions are kept confidential.

No pre-registration is necessary, walk-ins are welcome! Veterans and their families are welcome and encouraged to attend also!

