The Transportation Navigation Hub (TNH) is a "one-stop shop" for your VA transportation needs

Call 877-838-5438 (877-VET-LIFT)  Monday - Friday from 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.  at least three business days prior to your appointment. 

Seneca County Fair Veterans Day

When:

Mon. Jul 22, 2024, 4:00 pm – 7:30 pm ET

Where:

Seneca County Fairgrounds

100 Hopewell Ave

Tiffin, OH

Cost:

Free

