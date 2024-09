Ruck To Remember When: Sun. Sep 22, 2024, 10:30 am – 1:30 pm ET Where: 726 N Main St Adrian, MI Cost: Free





Together we can make strides in raising awareness around the

approximate 22 Veterans that die by suicide each day. Join

us for our first 2.2 mile ruck/walk event as we move towards

breaking the stigma associated with mental health and

shining a light on the resources available to those in need.

