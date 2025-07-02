Washtenaw County Vet Fest '25

Join us for the annual Washtenaw County Vet Fest, a community celebration honoring the service and sacrifice of our Veterans, active-duty military, and their families. This free family-friendly event brings together local organizations, service providers, and community members to recognize and support those who have served.

Enjoy a day filled with:

Veteran resource booths

Music and entertainment

Kids’ activities and games

Delicious food

Giveaways, raffles, and more!

Whether you’re a Veteran, a military family member, or a supporter of those who serve, the Washtenaw County Vet Fest is a chance to connect, celebrate, and learn about the services and support available to you.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate, connect, and get the resources you deserve — Vet Fest is a day you won’t want to miss, register today for this exciting and free event!