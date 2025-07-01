Get ready to ruffle some feathers and bring your appetite, this is the ultimate hometown celebration you don't want to miss!

Join us in the heart of Delta, Ohio, for a weekend packed with mouthwatering chicken, live entertainment, family-friendly games, local vendors, contests, and community spirit. Whether you're a longtime local or a first time visitor, the Delta Chicken Festival is a beloved tradition that brings people together for food, fun, and festivities!

Highlights include:

Chicken Dinners and Food Vendors

Live Music

Parade & Car Show

Amusements and Kid Zone

Craft and Artisan Market

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand from 11am - 4pm to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.