The skies over Jackson will come alive with vibrant colors and breathtaking views as the Jackson Hot Air Jubilee takes flight! Whether you're a longtime fan or a first-time visitor, there's something for everyone to enjoy!

What to Expect:

Stunning hot air balloon launches

Live entertainment

Family-friendly activities

Local food and craft vendors

Jeeps at the Jubilee Car Show

And so much more!

Bring your friends, family, and your sense of adventure to one of Michigan's most anticipated summer events! Don't miss the chance to witness these incredible balloons soaring high above beautiful Jackson.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.