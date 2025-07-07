National Cemetery Administration Burial Benefits Workshop

Navigating end-of-life planning can be difficult, but you don't have to do it alone. The National Cemetery Administration (NCA) is here to assist Veterans and their families with important services including:

✅Burial benefits information

✅Pre-need eligibility determination

✅Memorial planning support

These resources ensure that Veterans and their loved ones receive the dignity and honor they deserve, without the added stress during a difficult time.

We encourage you to join us on Wednesday July 16th to chat with a representative from the Great Lakes National Cemetery to learn more about the benefits available and how to start the pre-need application process.

Planning today bring peace of mind tomorrow. 💙