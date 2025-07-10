🧲 MRI Safety Awareness Day for Patients 🧲

What to expect. What to ask. How to stay safe.

Join us for a special MRI Safety Awareness Day – an opportunity for Veterans, families, and caregivers to learn more about the MRI process and how to stay safe before, during, and after your scan.

Whether you’re scheduled for an MRI, supporting someone who is, or just curious, we’re here to answer your questions and help you feel more confident about what to expect.

What You’ll Learn:

How MRI works – and why safety matters

What items or implants might not be safe near the scanner

How to prepare for your appointment

Why answering screening questions accurately is critical

Tips for reducing anxiety before your scan

Stop by for:

One-on-one chats with MRI staff and technologists

Safety materials and easy-to-understand handouts

Visual demos of safe vs unsafe items

Support for patients with implants, devices, or claustrophobia

MRI is one of the safest imaging methods available – when safety protocols are followed. Let us help you feel prepared and informed.

No registration needed – just stop by!

We look forward to meeting you.