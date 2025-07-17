Lenawee County Fair - Veterans Day

Join us in honoring the brave men and women who have served our country at this year's Veterans Day Luncheon at the Lenawee County Fair - a heartfelt celebration of service, sacrifice, and community.

Veterans and active-duty service members plus their significant other receive free admission and are invited to enjoy a complimentary meal. A special recognition ceremony will also take place to publicly thank and honor our local heroes.

Please join us in showing gratitude to those who have served. Your presence helps us celebrate the strength, courage, and commitment of our Veterans.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.