Hancock County Veterans Empowerment Summer Fair & Family Picnic

Veterans Empowerment Summer Fair & Family Picnic flyer

When:

Where:

Owens Community College

3200 Bright Road

Community Education & Wellness Center, Parking Lot A or H

Findlay, OH

Cost:

Free

Veterans Empowerment Fairs are hosted by the  Hancock County Veterans Service Office to raise awareness and connect veterans to a wide variety of available resources. 

This FREE event is open to the public and will feature:

  •  Resource Booths
  • Free Lunch
  • Live Music
  • Outdoor Fun

  • Multiple prize drawings

     

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be available to help veterans and family members apply for, understand, and use their VA healthcare benefits. We will have information and resources on a number of health care services, specialties, and programs. 

