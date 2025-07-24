Hancock County Veterans Empowerment Summer Fair & Family Picnic
When:
No event data
Where:
Owens Community College
3200 Bright Road
Community Education & Wellness Center, Parking Lot A or H
Findlay, OH
Cost:
Free
Veterans Empowerment Fairs are hosted by the Hancock County Veterans Service Office to raise awareness and connect veterans to a wide variety of available resources.
This FREE event is open to the public and will feature:
- Resource Booths
- Free Lunch
- Live Music
- Outdoor Fun
Multiple prize drawings
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be available to help veterans and family members apply for, understand, and use their VA healthcare benefits. We will have information and resources on a number of health care services, specialties, and programs.