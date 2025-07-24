VetLife Vet Fest

Join the fun at the largest free festival for Veteran families. Vet Fest is a free event for all active duty, retired, or military Veteran families. Veterans can enjoy a day of camaraderie while learning about a wide variety of Veteran specific resources. This is event is family orientated and Veteran’s family members can enjoy food, bounce houses, live music, backpack and school supply giveaways, celebrity appearances, and more. All Veterans in attendance are also eligible to win a wide variety of valuable prizes.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.