Need help accessing your VA health records online?

DS Logon will be retired on Sept 30, 2025 for My HealtheVet. To keep using My HealtheVet, you'll need to sign in through va.gov with a verified Login.gov or ID.me account. Your My HealtheVet Coordinator will be available in person to assist with creating Login.gov or ID.me accounts at our MyHealtheVet Registration Event.

Please bring 2 (unexpired) forms of ID to verify your identity.

This will give you full access to your VA health information including appointments and prescription refills.