Join us for a meaningful day of health, connection, and remembrance at our Jackson VA Clinic Open House event. This welcoming community event will feature:

• A free cookout

• Information from local agencies and organizations

• On-site enrollment in VA healthcare

• An opportunity to meet our clinic staff

• And much more!

At 12:00PM, we’ll pause for a special tribute featuring the Vietnam Veterans of Jackson Color Guard, a live performance of the national anthem, and a moment of silence in honor of the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

Whether you’re exploring care options or just want to learn more about the services available to you, this is a great opportunity to connect, ask questions, and get to know the team that’s here to support your health.

All are welcome – come for the care, stay for the community.