Sandusky County Fair - Veterans Day

Join us at the Sandusky County Ohio Fair on Thursday August 21st for a special day honoring our Veterans where they will receive free admission to the fair! Be sure to stop by the Flower Building between 12pm and 3pm where the Clyde VFW will be hosting a complementary lunch for all Veterans.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.

We look forward to celebrating and thanking those who have served!