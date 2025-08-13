Annual Culinary Showcase
When:
No event data
Where:
Dr. Guy Stern Welcome Center
2215 Fuller Road
Ann Arbor, MI
Cost:
Free
Join VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System's Culinary Team on August 28th and 29th from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Dr. Guy Stern Welcome Center for the Annual Culinary Showcase!
What to expect:
- Meet our culinary team
- New recipes being developed that are healthy, nutritious meals for Veterans receiving care at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VAMC
- Free samples (They go quick!)
Stop by and meet our team while enjoying a few bites to eat!
Thu. Aug 28, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Fri. Aug 29, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET