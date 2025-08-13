Join VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System's Culinary Team on August 28th and 29th from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Dr. Guy Stern Welcome Center for the Annual Culinary Showcase!

What to expect:

Meet our culinary team

New recipes being developed that are healthy, nutritious meals for Veterans receiving care at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VAMC

Free samples (They go quick!)

Stop by and meet our team while enjoying a few bites to eat!