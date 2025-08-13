Skip to Content

Annual Culinary Showcase

Checkered border, chef's hat and crossing fork and spoon in center. Decorative herbs, tomato, mushroom, onion, garlic, and steak in background.

When:

No event data

Repeats

Where:

Dr. Guy Stern Welcome Center

2215 Fuller Road

Ann Arbor, MI

Cost:

Free

Join VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System's Culinary Team on August 28th and 29th from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Dr. Guy Stern Welcome Center for the Annual Culinary Showcase!

What to expect:

  • Meet our culinary team
  • New recipes being developed that are healthy, nutritious meals for Veterans receiving care at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VAMC
  • Free samples (They go quick!)

Stop by and meet our team while enjoying a few bites to eat!

Thu. Aug 28, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Fri. Aug 29, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Other VA events

Last updated: 