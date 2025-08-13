Hancock County Fair - Veterans Day

Join us at the Hancock County Fair on Wednesday, August 27, 2025

• Free admission for Veterans with valid state or federal military or Veterans ID

• Lunch voucher while supplies last at select food vendors on the fairgrounds

• Guitars for Vets band performance

• Free dinner for veterans & family immediately following 5: 15 brief ceremony

• All of the above activities will take place in the Old Millstream Building

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand from 9am - 2pm to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.

We look forward to celebrating and thanking those who have served!