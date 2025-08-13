Fulton County Fair - Veterans Day

Join us at the Fulton County Fair on Saturday August 30th for a special day honoring our Veterans where Veterans and their spouses will receive free admission to the fair! Be sure to stop by the Veterans Pavilion at 11am for a free ham & bean lunch.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand from 9am - 1pm to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.

We look forward to celebrating and thanking those who have served!