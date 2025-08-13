3rd Annual Jackson Suicide Prevention Ruck March

Join us for the Jackson County Military Coalition 3rd Annual Suicide Prevention Ruck March and Resource Fair aiming to raise awareness, honor our fallen brothers and sisters, and show support for anyone who may be affected by suicide. This event brings Veterans, families, and community members together to walk with purpose, symbolizing the emotional weight that many carry while highlighting the importance of mental health, support, and resilience. We march not only in memory of those we’ve lost, but also to remind our Veterans and community that we are never alone. Together, we can reduce the stigma around mental health, share resources for support, and raise awareness for suicide prevention.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.