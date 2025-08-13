Mental Health Virtual Summit: Aging in Place with Purpose: Bridging Gaps in Care and Connection

Join us for a powerful and purposeful virtual summit dedicated to supporting our nation's Veterans through stable housing solutions and support for aging in place. This event brings together community partners, service providers, and VA subject matter experts to collaborate, share resources, and spark meaningful change for unhoused and aging Veterans.

Hosted online, this summit is designed to be accessible and flexible, featuring scheduled presentations you can drop-in throughout the day. Whether you're a provider, Veteran, caregiver, or advocate, this event offers critical information, tools, and connections to better serve those who have served.

Register here.