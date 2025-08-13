Findlay Senior Expo 65 +/

Join us for the Findlay Senior Expo a fun, informative event designed for adults 65 and older (and those approaching retirement). Explore local resources, health and wellness services, senor living options, and more - all under one roof! Enjoy free donuts and coffee and an opportunity to connect with others in the community.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.