Ottawa County Senior Day and Resource Fair

Celebrate our senior community with a day of connection, recognition, and valuable resources at the Senior Resource Fair & Hall of Fame Awards! This special event brings together community agencies and local organizations offering a wide range of information and services tailored to support seniors and their families.

Whether you're looking to connect with helpful services, celebrate the achievements of local seniors, or just enjoy an engaging afternoon out, this event is open to all and designed with seniors in mind.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.

Come explore, celebrate, and connect!