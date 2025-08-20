Join us for a transformative Women Veterans Whole Health Retreat designed to support your well-being at every stage of life. This retreat will offer insightful presentations on topics that matter most to Women Veterans including:

Self-care Strategies for Overall Wellness

Perimenopause & Menopause Health – Navigating this life transition

Nutrition – Fueling your body for long-term vitality

Building Strength as You Age – Empowering your body for the years ahead

Physical Therapy for the Pelvic Floor – Enhancing core strength and function

In addition to these informative sessions, you’ll have the opportunity to participate in hands-on breakout activities such as:

Gardening – Connecting with nature for mental and physical wellness

Art Therapy – Exploring creativity for stress relief

Self-Massage – Techniques to promote relaxation and body awareness

Meditation – Practicing mindfulness to center and restore balance

This retreat is an opportunity to focus on your health, learn new tools for self-care, and connect with fellow Women Veterans.

RSVP early by calling 734-394-4500. Space is limited so be sure to reserve your spot today!