Women Veterans Whole Health Retreat

Thrive at Every Stage: A Wellness Retreat for Women Veterans

Where:

5900 North Lotz Road

Canton, MI

Cost:

Free

Join us for a transformative Women Veterans Whole Health Retreat designed to support your well-being at every stage of life.  This retreat will offer insightful presentations on topics that matter most to Women Veterans including: 

  • Self-care Strategies for Overall Wellness
  • Perimenopause & Menopause Health – Navigating this life transition
  • Nutrition – Fueling your body for long-term vitality
  • Building Strength as You Age – Empowering your body for the years ahead
  • Physical Therapy for the Pelvic Floor – Enhancing core strength and function 

In addition to these informative sessions, you’ll have the opportunity to participate in hands-on breakout activities such as: 

  • Gardening – Connecting with nature for mental and physical wellness
  • Art Therapy – Exploring creativity for stress relief
  • Self-Massage – Techniques to promote relaxation and body awareness
  • Meditation – Practicing mindfulness to center and restore balance 

This retreat is an opportunity to focus on your health, learn new tools for self-care, and connect with fellow Women Veterans. 

RSVP early by calling 734-394-4500. Space is limited so be sure to reserve your spot today!  

