Women Veterans Whole Health Retreat
Thrive at Every Stage: A Wellness Retreat for Women Veterans
When:
No event data
Where:
5900 North Lotz Road
Canton, MI
Cost:
Free
Join us for a transformative Women Veterans Whole Health Retreat designed to support your well-being at every stage of life. This retreat will offer insightful presentations on topics that matter most to Women Veterans including:
- Self-care Strategies for Overall Wellness
- Perimenopause & Menopause Health – Navigating this life transition
- Nutrition – Fueling your body for long-term vitality
- Building Strength as You Age – Empowering your body for the years ahead
- Physical Therapy for the Pelvic Floor – Enhancing core strength and function
In addition to these informative sessions, you’ll have the opportunity to participate in hands-on breakout activities such as:
- Gardening – Connecting with nature for mental and physical wellness
- Art Therapy – Exploring creativity for stress relief
- Self-Massage – Techniques to promote relaxation and body awareness
- Meditation – Practicing mindfulness to center and restore balance
This retreat is an opportunity to focus on your health, learn new tools for self-care, and connect with fellow Women Veterans.
RSVP early by calling 734-394-4500. Space is limited so be sure to reserve your spot today!