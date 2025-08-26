Women's Clinic Tele Townhall

Attention Women Veterans!

Have questions about your health? We’re hosting a live Women’s Clinic Telephone Townhall, and you’re encouraged to ask whatever’s on your mind. This is a safe, supportive space to get real answers from women’s health experts.

This special event will spotlight Perimenopause & Menopause, including symptoms, treatment options, and how to navigate this important stage of life. Whether you’re looking to learn more, you’re just starting this phase, or navigating it now, this conversation is for you.

You won’t need to dial in. You’ll receive a call shortly before the event begins – just stay on the line to participate. You’ll also get a reminder call the day before around 2pm.

Prefer to join online? This event will also be available to stream online. Details on how to join virtually will be posted the day of the event. Be sure to check out our facility events page, Facebook, or Instagram for the most up-to-date information.

This is your time to ask questions, feel heard, and connect. We look forward to sharing helpful, honest information and answering your questions in real time.