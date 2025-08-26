HealthWise Community Health Expo
Take charge of your health!
When:
Where:
Jackson College Central Campus Bert Hall
2111 Emmons Road
Parking Lot A
Jackson , MI
Cost:
Free
Join us at the Jackson College Central Campus for the free HealthWise Commuity Health Screening & Wellness Event, a one-stop event offering valuable health screenings, wellness resources, and fun activities for all.
Free Screenings & Services include:
- Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- Gluecose Screening
- Vital Signs - blood pressure, heart rate
- Diabetic Foot Screening
- Lung Health Assessment
Plus enjoy:
- Indoor & Outdoor Campus Walk
- Health & Wellness Expo
- Raffles & Giveaways
- Heart Healthy Recipe Taste Testing
- And more!
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.
Don't miss this chance to get valuable health insights - all at not cost!