HealthWise Community Health Expo

Join us at the Jackson College Central Campus for the free HealthWise Commuity Health Screening & Wellness Event, a one-stop event offering valuable health screenings, wellness resources, and fun activities for all.

Free Screenings & Services include:

Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Gluecose Screening

Vital Signs - blood pressure, heart rate

Diabetic Foot Screening

Lung Health Assessment

Plus enjoy:

Indoor & Outdoor Campus Walk

Health & Wellness Expo

Raffles & Giveaways

Heart Healthy Recipe Taste Testing

And more!

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.

Don't miss this chance to get valuable health insights - all at not cost!