VA S.A.V.E. training is a free, brief course that will help you act with care and compassion if you come across a Veteran who is having a crisis or having thoughts of suicide. This training is designed to help you recognize the warning signs of suicide and know how to respond with care and confidence. This training introduces participants to the VA S.A.V.E. steps: know the Signs, Ask questions, Validate, Encourage & Expedite - simple but powerful actions that can save lives.

Whether you're a Veteran, family member, caregiver, or community member, you'll leave better equipped to support someone in crisis and connect them to the help thy need. Presented by certified VA suicide professionals, this training fosters understanding, compassion, and action.