Join us for a solemn evening of reflection, connection, and hope at the Monroe Suicide Awareness & Remembrance Vigil. This community gathering honors the lives lost to suicide, supports those struggling, and stands in solidarity with survivors of loss and all who have been impacted.

Honor their name, come and remember them in silence, or bring a memento of your loved one to share with the group. Together we will create a space of remembrance and healing - while raising awareness about suicide prevention and the importance of compassion, connection, and care.

Whether you come to remember a loved one, to support a friend, or to stand with others in hope, your presence matters. Let us honor the lives we've lost and renew our commitment to one another.