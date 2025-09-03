Skip to Content

Four County Suicide Prevention Breakfast – A Community Conversation

When:

Where:

NWO Educational Service Center

205 Nolan Parkway

Archbold, OH

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

You're invited to the Four County Suicide Prevention Breakfast – a morning of connection, education, and shared commitment to saving lives. Held in Archbold, Ohio, this events brings together community members, mental health professionals, advocates, and those personally impacted by suicide to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and strengthen local prevention efforts.

The breakfast will feature guest speakers, local resource information, and opportunities for meaningful dialogue about mental health and suicide prevention. Learn about suicide prevention and the resources available in the Four County area - Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties. Discover how you can make a difference.

