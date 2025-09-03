Four County Suicide Prevention Breakfast – A Community Conversation

You're invited to the Four County Suicide Prevention Breakfast – a morning of connection, education, and shared commitment to saving lives. Held in Archbold, Ohio, this events brings together community members, mental health professionals, advocates, and those personally impacted by suicide to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and strengthen local prevention efforts.

The breakfast will feature guest speakers, local resource information, and opportunities for meaningful dialogue about mental health and suicide prevention. Learn about suicide prevention and the resources available in the Four County area - Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties. Discover how you can make a difference.