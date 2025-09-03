VA Ann Arbor Day of Remembrance

The Suicide Postvention Team invites you to our 2nd Annual Day of Remembrance -a welcoming and supportive space to honor those we have lost to suicide, uplift those who carry that loss, and acknowledge the experiences of individuals who have navigated suicidal thoughts or feelings.

This is a drop-in/drop-by event open to all. Whether you're coming to remember someone special, reflect on your own path, or simply to show support and solidarity, you are welcome.

This event will offer opportunities for quiet reflection, connection, and creative expression.

Tea Light Tribute - Write a message to someone you hold in your heart or share words of encouragement for others. Leave it with a glowing tea light as part of a collective tribute.

Cards of Hope - Create messages of hope, support, and encouragement to be shared with Veterans.

Bead Station - Use meaningful colors and beads to make bracelets or necklaces that carry a name, message, or symbol of hope, healing, and remembrance.

Messages to Carry - Take home a hopeful button or card with messages of resilience, healing, and suicide awareness.

Support and Resources - Find compassionate judgement-free information about where to turn for support - whether you're navigating grief, offering support to someone else, or looking for help on your own journey.

This event is grounded in connection, remembrance, and the unwavering belief that every life and every story matters. Whether you stay for a couple of minutes or a couple of hours, your presence is valued.