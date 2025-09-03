Join us for the second annual Ruck to Remember 2.2 mile ruck/walk event as we move towards breaking the stigma associated with mental health and suicide. September is suicide prevention awareness month and together we can make strides in raising awareness around the approximate 22 Veterans that die by suicide each day.

The event begins at 10:30AM at the American Legion Helicopter located in Adrian, MI. We'll kickoff the event with two powerful testimonials and then begin our ruck/walk from there. Participants will make their way through downtown Adrian towards Comstock Park, and then return to the American Legion Helicopter parking lot to conclude the event with a banner signing ceremony. Volunteers will be present to direct participants along the route.

There is no cost to the the event and food and drinks are included to all registered participants. Families and dogs are welcome (strollers are permitted and dogs are required to be leashed). We look forward to seeing you there!