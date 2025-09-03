Join us at Strength Over Suicide, an unsanctioned strength competition that combines powerlifting and strongman-style events — all to raise awareness and support for suicide prevention. Held during Suicide Prevention Month, this event is more than a competition. It’s a community gathering, expo, fundraiser, and opportunity to take action together.

Strength Over Suicide brings together lifters, Veterans, first responders, local organizations, and supporters with a shared purpose: to break stigma, connect people to resources, and show that strength goes far beyond what you can lift. Throughout the day, you’ll find strength events for all levels, community resource booths, and personal stories that highlight the power of showing up and supporting one another.

Real strength isn’t just physical — it’s about connection, courage, and community. Come lift, learn, and stand with us in the fight for suicide prevention.

Click here to learn more.