It’s a Tough Subject… LIVE: Suicide Prevention Awareness with Dennis Gillan

Join nationally recognized speaker and mental health advocate Dennis Gillan for an evening of honest conversation, healing, and hope at “It’s a Tough Subject… LIVE”, hosted in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Through personal storytelling, insight, and heartfelt humor, Dennis creates a space where it’s safe to talk about suicide, mental health, and the strength it takes to keep going. This event is part of a broader effort to reduce stigma, spark dialogue, and remind us all that help is always within reach.

This may be a tough subject — but it’s one we face best, together.