Join us for the Sylvania Senior Center Fall Health Fair, a free community event dedicated to promoting health, wellness, and quality of life for older adults. The event will feature a variety of free health screenings, along with valuable health and wellness information to help you stay healthy this fall and beyond. You'll also find helpful resources on retirement, living options, and support services available in your community. Enjoy giveaways, light refreshments, and entertainment while connecting with local organizations and agencies.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.

Whether you're looking to take charge of your health, explore options, or simply enjoy a fun day out, the Sylvania Senior Center Fall Fair is the perfect opportunity. We look forward to seeing you there!