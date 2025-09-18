Tri-County Veteran Resource Connection Event

Join us for a Veteran-focused community event designed to connect you with essential services, support programs, and career resources. Whether you're seeking employment, rehabilitation, health services, or assistance navigating your benefits, this event brings together trusted partners who are ready to support you every step of the way.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.

This event is open to Veterans, active-duty service members transitioning to civilian life, and military families residing in Jackson, Lenawee, and Hillsdale Counties. It’s a unique opportunity to meet face-to-face with professionals who understand your needs and can help you access the resources you deserve.

On-the-spot enrollment will be available for many programs, so don’t miss this chance to get personalized, in-person support from professionals dedicated to serving those who served.