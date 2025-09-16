Get ready to celebrate the sights, sounds, and flavors of fall at the Tecumseh Appleumpkin Festival! This beloved annual event transforms downtown Tecumseh into a festive autumn wonderland filled with fun for the whole family. Stroll through the streets and enjoy handcrafted arts and crafts, delicious seasonal treats, live music, and entertainment for all ages. From pumpkin carving and apple-themed goodies to a variety of local vendors and family activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Don’t miss the carnival rides, children’s activities, and the welcoming community spirit that makes Appleumpkin a favorite fall tradition.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand midday to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.

Come experience the best of the season in beautiful Tecumseh—we can’t wait to see you there!