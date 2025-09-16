Join us for the Senior Living Week Resource Event, a special gathering designed to connect older adults, caregivers, and families with valuable information, tools, and support for navigating the aging journey. This event brings together experts, service providers, and community organizations to offer guidance on housing options, aging-in-place strategies, health and wellness resources, financial planning, and more. Whether you're planning for the future or exploring options for today, this is a great opportunity to learn, ask questions, and access trusted local and regional resources. Stop by for helpful materials, engaging conversations, and a supportive environment focused on empowering older adults to live well and age with confidence.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.