Join us for the Military and Veteran Family Fall Bash, a family-friendly afternoon featuring food, vendors, games, a bounce house, rock climbing, and the chance to connect with fellow military and Veteran families in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. In addition to the exciting activities, community partners and service organizations will be available to provide resources and support tailored for military and Veteran families. The Military and Veteran Family Fall Bash is a wonderful chance to celebrate the season and the strength of our military community.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.

Come explore, celebrate, and connect!