VA Ann Arbor Chili Cook-Off

You’re invited to our Annual Chili Cook-Off, and trust us, you won’t want to miss this flavorful fall tradition! Join us for an afternoon filled with delicious chili, festive vibes, and a little friendly competition.



Stop by to sample a variety of homemade chili recipes and vote for your favorite! Whether you like it spicy, traditional, or veggie packed – there’ll be something for every palate.



Help us crown the champion – and enjoy some great food while you’re at it!



Bring your appetite and fall spirit – we’ll see you there!