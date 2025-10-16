Skip to Content

VA Ann Arbor Chili Cook-Off

Chili cook-off poster with date time and location. Bowl of chili in a cast iron pot.

It’s Almost Fall Y’all – and that Means Its Chili Time!

When:

No event data

Where:

Event and Welcome Center

2215 Fuller Road

Ann Arbor, MI

Cost:

Free

You’re invited to our Annual Chili Cook-Off, and trust us, you won’t want to miss this flavorful fall tradition! Join us for an afternoon filled with delicious chili, festive vibes, and a little friendly competition.

Stop by to sample a variety of homemade chili recipes and vote for your favorite! Whether you like it spicy, traditional, or veggie packed – there’ll be something for every palate.

Help us crown the champion – and enjoy some great food while you’re at it!

Bring your appetite and fall spirit – we’ll see you there!

