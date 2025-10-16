VA Ann Arbor Chili Cook-Off
It’s Almost Fall Y’all – and that Means Its Chili Time!
When:
No event data
Where:
Event and Welcome Center
2215 Fuller Road
Ann Arbor, MI
Cost:
Free
You’re invited to our Annual Chili Cook-Off, and trust us, you won’t want to miss this flavorful fall tradition! Join us for an afternoon filled with delicious chili, festive vibes, and a little friendly competition.
Stop by to sample a variety of homemade chili recipes and vote for your favorite! Whether you like it spicy, traditional, or veggie packed – there’ll be something for every palate.
Help us crown the champion – and enjoy some great food while you’re at it!
Bring your appetite and fall spirit – we’ll see you there!