Owens Community College Veterans Day Lunch

This Veterans Day, join us for a special lunch at Owens Community College. It’s a moment to reflect on your service, enjoy a wonderful meal, and connect with fellow Veterans. All are welcome as we honor your sacrifices and celebrate your continued strength and resilience.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.