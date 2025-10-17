Hancock County Fall Veterans Empowerment Fair

Veterans, this event is for you! Join us at the Hancock County Fall Veterans Empowerment and Resource Fair to connect with organizations offering valuable resources to help you thrive. From healthcare information to mental health services, we’re here to empower you with the support and tools you deserve.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.