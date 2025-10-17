VA Ann Arbor Veterans Day Program

Join us at the LTC Charles S. Kettles Medical Center for a for a special Veterans Day program to honor our nation's Veterans. Featuring an opening ceremony with a musical prelude, posting of the colors, invocation, pledge of allegiance, and National Anthem. The ceremony will conclude with a 21-gun salute, Taps, and a meaningful moment of remembrance. This event offers a quiet space for reflection, honor, and gratitude for the sacrifices made in service to our country. All are welcome as we come together to pay tribute.