VA Ann Arbor Veterans Day Program

VA Ann Arbor Veterans Day Program flyer with date and location. American flag in background and a bald eagle with spread wings in middle.

Reflect, Remember, and Honor – Together in Tribute

When:

No event data

Where:

Welcome Center

2215 Fuller Road

Ann Arbor, MI

Cost:

Free

Join us at the LTC Charles S. Kettles Medical Center for a for a special Veterans Day program to honor our nation's Veterans. Featuring an opening ceremony with a musical prelude, posting of the colors, invocation, pledge of allegiance, and National Anthem. The ceremony will conclude with a 21-gun salute, Taps, and a meaningful moment of remembrance. This event offers a quiet space for reflection, honor, and gratitude for the sacrifices made in service to our country. All are welcome as we come together to pay tribute.

 

