Veteran Appreciation Event

Celebrating Service, Sharing Resources, Building Community

When:

No event data

Where:

Welcome Center

2215 Fuller Road

Ann Arbor, MI

Cost:

Free

We want to say THANK YOU to our Veterans! Join us for a special appreciation event featuring light refreshments and a wealth of resource tables. Whether you’re looking for healthcare services, toxic exposure support, VA transition guidance, or caregiver assistance, this event is all about providing you with the resources and care you deserve. We appreciate you and we are truly grateful for your service!

