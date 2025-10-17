If you're in need of support, Project Connect is here to help. Join us at Lenawee County Project Connect, for a day full of resources designed to assist community members, including special support for Veterans. From housing support to healthcare services and Veteran employment, this event connects you with essential resources to improve your quality of life. We’re here to help you navigate the support systems available to you.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.