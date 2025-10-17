The Bedford Veteran Resource Fair is the perfect opportunity for veterans to access a wide range of services and support. Whether you need healthcare assistance, career counseling, or help navigating VA benefits, you’ll find valuable resources all in one place. Come learn about the services available to you and meet others who share your experience.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.