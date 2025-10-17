Diabetes Wellness Fair
Live Well with Diabetes – Your Health, Your Future
When:
No event data
Where:
5900 North Lotz Road
Canton, MI
Cost:
Free
Veterans, we invite you to a special Diabetes Wellness Event where you’ll gain valuable insights on managing your diabetes and improving your overall health. There will be food demonstrations, Whole Health resources, diabetic screenings, and plenty of educational resource materials. Experts will be on hand to answer your questions and provide helpful tips on living well with diabetes. Your health and wellness matter to us, and we’re here to support you every step of the way.