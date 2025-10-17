Skip to Content

VA Ann Arbor Pharmacy Week Resource Fair

Your Health, Your Questions – Let’s Talk Medications

Welcome Center

2215 Fuller Road

Ann Arbor, MI

Free

We’re here to answer all your pharmacy-related questions during Pharmacy Week! Join us for a helpful event with pharmacy team members available to discuss prescriptions, medication management, and any other questions you may have. It’s a great opportunity to ensure your medications are working for you, and that you’re receiving the best care possible.

 

Mon. Oct 20, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Oct 22, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

