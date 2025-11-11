VA Ann Arbor Lung Cancer Screening Navigation

Join us for a special event hosted by the nurses who provide lung cancer screenings right here in our facility. This is your chance to learn more about how lung cancer screening can save lives and how these amazing nurses are here to guide and support you every step of the way.

During this event, you’ll:

Learn what lung cancer screening is and who it can help.

Hear from nurses who work directly with Veterans through the screening process.

Get answers to common questions about the test, results, and next steps.

Our goal is to make lung health easy to talk about and to help more Veterans feel confident about getting screened. Whether you’re a current or former smoker, a family member, or simply interested in learning more you’re welcome to join us.

Let’s work together to raise awareness, support one another, and take the next step toward better lung health.