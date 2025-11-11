Please join us for the Van Buren Township Veterans Resource Expo. It’s a fantastic opportunity to learn more and access services and support tailored to Veterans. Whether you need healthcare guidance, financial advice, employment assistance, or social services, there will be expert resources available to assist you.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.

We’re here to support you every step of the way.



