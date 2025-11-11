Findlay Elks Lodge Veterans Breakfast

Please join us for a special Veterans benefits breakfast at the Findlay Elks Lodge 75. It’s a moment to reflect on your service, enjoy a wonderful meal, connect with fellow Veterans, and discover a wide range of Veteran focused resources. All are welcome as we honor your sacrifices and celebrate your continued strength and resilience.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.