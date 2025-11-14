Caregiver Connection

Because those who care for others deserve care too.

VA Ann Arbor Caregiver Support Program invites you to an event dedicated to providing caregivers with valuable information, resources, and support to help them navigate their important roles. This event will offer a welcoming space where caregivers can access expert guidance, connect with available services, and discover tools to enhance their caregiving experience.

Whether you're caring for a family member, friend, or loved one, this event aims to empower caregivers with practical resources and compassionate support. Staff members will be available to answer questions, share information on community programs, and provide personalized assistance to meet their unique needs and that of the Veteran they care for.

This is an opportunity to learn, connect, and find encouragement.