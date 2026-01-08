Thu. Feb 5, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

VA S.A.V.E training, four ways you can help a Veteran in Crisis.

Join us for VA S.A.V.E. Training, a free and brief course that can help empower you to make a difference when it matters most. This training will teach you how to act with care, compassion, and confidence if you encounter a Veteran in crisis or experiencing thoughts of suicide.

You’ll learn to recognize the warning signs and respond using the S.A.V.E. steps:

S igns – Know the warning signs of suicide

igns – Know the warning signs of suicide A sk – Ask the right questions

sk – Ask the right questions V alidate – Show understanding and compassion

alidate – Show understanding and compassion Encourage & Expedite – Help connect them to the support they need

Whether you’re a Veteran, family member, caregiver, or community member, you’ll leave equipped to support someone in crisis and guide them toward help.

This training is led by certified VA suicide prevention professionals and fosters understanding, compassion, and action.

Together, we can save lives.